2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘No reprieve’: Mother’s exhaustion prompts call for rapid testing in hospitals

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
Birthcoronavirus restrictionsHospitalsMaternity
Article image for ‘No reprieve’: Mother’s exhaustion prompts call for rapid testing in hospitals

The mother of a baby boy with serious heart issues is calling on hospitals to introduce rapid COVID testing, to allow both parents to visit their sick child.

Jim Wilson connected with Juliet’s plight last month, when restrictions on visits prevented her husband from seeing their newborn son at Westmead Hospital.

Dad has since been able to meet bub Max, but when Max is admitted back to hospital for nine days only one parent will be allowed in, every 24 hours.

“That will probably be me, so for one and a half weeks my husband won’t see the baby at all, and I will have no support,” she told Jim.

“I will have no reprieve.

“I understand only one person at a time, that’s totally reasonable, but it certainly … would be nice if both parents could attend alternately and be tested.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full update and her plea for testing

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

Heartbreaking lockdown orders see dad unable to visit sick baby

Jim Wilson Exclusive
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873