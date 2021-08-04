‘No reprieve’: Mother’s exhaustion prompts call for rapid testing in hospitals

The mother of a baby boy with serious heart issues is calling on hospitals to introduce rapid COVID testing, to allow both parents to visit their sick child.

Jim Wilson connected with Juliet’s plight last month, when restrictions on visits prevented her husband from seeing their newborn son at Westmead Hospital.

Dad has since been able to meet bub Max, but when Max is admitted back to hospital for nine days only one parent will be allowed in, every 24 hours.

“That will probably be me, so for one and a half weeks my husband won’t see the baby at all, and I will have no support,” she told Jim.

“I will have no reprieve.

“I understand only one person at a time, that’s totally reasonable, but it certainly … would be nice if both parents could attend alternately and be tested.”

