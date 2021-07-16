2GB
Heartbreaking lockdown orders see dad unable to visit sick baby

10 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Heartbreaking lockdown orders see dad unable to visit sick baby

Jim Wilson has heard from new mother Juliet, who called in on the open line to share her truly distressing story.

Restrictions on visits have prevented her husband from seeing their newborn son at Westmead Hospital.

“When they went to discharge me, one of his vitals wasn’t good.

“In the space of a couple of hours, we went from having a perfectly healthy baby to him needing to be in intensive care.”

Juliet’s husband has been denied an exemption.

Drive has contacted NSW Health and Health Minister Brad Hazzard for comment.

Press PLAY below to hear Juliet’s story

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
News
