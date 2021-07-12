No questions asked: Education Minister says no child will be turned away from school
The NSW Education Minister says schools should not be questioning parents who choose to send their children to school during lockdown.
Essential workers will be able to send their children to school as remote learning gets underway.
Sarah Mitchell told Ben Fordham principals have been told no child is to be turned away.
“We’ve been very clear about that and that will continue to be our position.”
Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe