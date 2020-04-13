‘No one can really withstand this’: Bushfire recovery stalls amid coronavirus outbreak

Australia has been in crisis mode for some time now, no sooner had we seen the end of the devastating bushfire season, we were hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The bushfire season saw thousands of homes and businesses destroyed and people displaced, now coronavirus restrictions are hampering the recovery effort.

NSW MP for Bega, Andrew Constance, tells Ben Fordham regional towns were just starting to get back on their feet after the large scale disaster, however, the virus is testing how resilient country people can be.

“No one can really withstand this… people are doing it incredibly hard.

“Unfortunately the virus has taken the oxygen out of recovery altogether.

“It’s like we’ve just been robbed without reason… we feel so treated unfairly at the moment with the virus and the fire.”

