No more third chances: NRL’s reputation at risk from thuggish behaviour

36 mins ago
Mark Levy
Mark Levy has hit out at the badly-behaved minority giving footy players a ‘thuggish’ reputation.

Payne Haas is the latest player to end up in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, having verbally abused and intimidated a female police officer in an alcohol-fuelled confrontation.

Mark called on the NRL to take a firm stance to prevent the game being dragged further through the mud.

“I’m sick of these young blokes thinking they’re above the law because they’re an NRL player.

“These individuals, [are] yes entitled to a second chance, but if they stuff up again I don’t want them in the game anymore.

“If the league is intent on protecting its image and improving its culture, I think they need to start ruling with an iron fist!”

Mark Levy
