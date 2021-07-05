‘No justice’: Driver who killed police officer evades jail time

A man whose dangerous driving caused the death of young police constable Aaron Vidal will not be imprisoned.

The 28-year-old was killed in June 2020 when his motorcycle collided with 38-year-old Tommy Balla’s ute at Rouse Hill.

2GB court reporter Gil Taylor told Ray Hadley Mr Balla, who pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, has been sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order.

“They are tailored to the offender – they can mean curfews, home detention, community service.

“Really, you have to say it’s very likely that he will avoid full-time custody.”

The judge accepted a “momentary lapse of attention” led to Mr Balla running a red light and colliding with Mr Vidal’s motorcycle, which Ray contested.

“Sometimes the justice system just doesn’t work for anyone, does it?”

