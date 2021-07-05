2GB
‘No justice’: Driver who killed police officer evades jail time

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Aaron VidalCourtsNSW Police
Article image for ‘No justice’: Driver who killed police officer evades jail time

A man whose dangerous driving caused the death of young police constable Aaron Vidal will not be imprisoned.

The 28-year-old was killed in June 2020 when his motorcycle collided with 38-year-old Tommy Balla’s ute at Rouse Hill.

2GB court reporter Gil Taylor told Ray Hadley Mr Balla, who pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, has been sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order.

“They are tailored to the offender – they can mean curfews, home detention, community service.

“Really, you have to say it’s very likely that he will avoid full-time custody.”

The judge accepted a “momentary lapse of attention” led to Mr Balla running a red light and colliding with Mr Vidal’s motorcycle, which Ray contested.

“Sometimes the justice system just doesn’t work for anyone, does it?”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s emotional response

 

Ray Hadley
LawNewsNSW
