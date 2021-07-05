‘No justice’: Driver who killed police officer evades jail time
A man whose dangerous driving caused the death of young police constable Aaron Vidal will not be imprisoned.
The 28-year-old was killed in June 2020 when his motorcycle collided with 38-year-old Tommy Balla’s ute at Rouse Hill.
2GB court reporter Gil Taylor told Ray Hadley Mr Balla, who pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, has been sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order.
“They are tailored to the offender – they can mean curfews, home detention, community service.
“Really, you have to say it’s very likely that he will avoid full-time custody.”
The judge accepted a “momentary lapse of attention” led to Mr Balla running a red light and colliding with Mr Vidal’s motorcycle, which Ray contested.
“Sometimes the justice system just doesn’t work for anyone, does it?”
Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s emotional response