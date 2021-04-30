‘No hesitation’: Security risk to determine reclamation of Australian ports

Question Time has tackled the foreign ownership of the country’s assets amid calls for the government to reclaim two Australian ports.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told 2GB Breakfast host Ben Fordham action would be taken if the Chinese ownership of the Port of Darwin or Port of Newcastle proved to be a national security risk.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight “there will be no hesitation to use those powers where necessary”.

“You’ve got to look at each instance on its own merit.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon says the Port of Newcastle should never have been sold off to China.

Press PLAY below to hear the debate