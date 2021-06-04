2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • ‘No evidence whatsoever’: Brad Hazzard..

‘No evidence whatsoever’: Brad Hazzard hits back at Victorian CHO

1 min ago
Deborah Knight Exclusive
BRAD HAZZARDBrett SuttonDelta strainVictoria
Article image for ‘No evidence whatsoever’: Brad Hazzard hits back at Victorian CHO

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has debunked comments made by the Victorian Chief Health Officer.

Victorian CHO Brett Sutton earlier announced genomic testing had revealed a COVID-19-positive Melbourne family who travelled to Jervis Bay is not linked to the state’s other cases.

Mr Sutton said “it has to be within the balance of possibility” that the Delta variant was picked up in NSW.

In response, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Deborah Knight the assertion is not factual, with the variant having never been seen before in NSW.

“I’ll just say it’s a bit unhelpful to go making any statements that could be either directly interpreted … or could be mistakenly interpreted [in this way].

“I can assure you … there is no evidence whatsoever that this family picked up the variant in NSW.”

Press PLAY below to hear his response in full

Image: Wayne Taylor/Getty Images, Nine News

Deborah Knight Exclusive
AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873