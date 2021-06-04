‘No evidence whatsoever’: Brad Hazzard hits back at Victorian CHO

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has debunked comments made by the Victorian Chief Health Officer.

Victorian CHO Brett Sutton earlier announced genomic testing had revealed a COVID-19-positive Melbourne family who travelled to Jervis Bay is not linked to the state’s other cases.

Mr Sutton said “it has to be within the balance of possibility” that the Delta variant was picked up in NSW.

In response, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Deborah Knight the assertion is not factual, with the variant having never been seen before in NSW.

“I’ll just say it’s a bit unhelpful to go making any statements that could be either directly interpreted … or could be mistakenly interpreted [in this way].

“I can assure you … there is no evidence whatsoever that this family picked up the variant in NSW.”

Image: Wayne Taylor/Getty Images, Nine News