Treasurer reacts to snap paramedic pay strike

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is yet to make a decision on pay rises for public servants as paramedics strike across the state.

Union members are not responding to non-life-threatening calls for help, defying an Industrial Relation Commission ban on the industrial action.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham a decision on pay rises has not yet been made ahead of the unveiling of the state budget.

“I don’t believe they’re going to get results overnight.

“I’m disappointed they’re going on strike today.”

