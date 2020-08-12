No camps: Schools put on notice with latest NSW health advice

The NSW Chief Medical Officer says she will be revising the advice to schools to discourage school gatherings, retreats and camps.

There were 18 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Two more cases were linked to the cluster at Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook, and a third case linked to Lady of Mercy College in Parramatta.

When asked about reports the clusters were linked to school retreats, Dr Kerry Chant told Jim Wilson it was under investigation.

“My understanding is we are still investigating the exact sequence of events.

“We are actually working with education, and non-government schools.

“I’m revising some of the advice provided to schools, to reinforce that at this time we would like schools to not have activities such as school camps.

“Certainly we want to see some limitations in movements geographically between school communities as well to decrease that mixing at this critical time in our response.”

