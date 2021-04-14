2GB
‘Nightmare’ hypothetical for Sydneysiders under Clover Moore’s direction

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
bike lanesCity of SydneyClover MooreDr Kerryn Phelps
Article image for ‘Nightmare’ hypothetical for Sydneysiders under Clover Moore’s direction

Jim Wilson has urged Lord Mayor Clover Moore to listen to Sydneysiders’ complaints about temporary bike lanes.

A review of the Bridge Road bike lane identified 26 safety issues, “including several dangers that were so serious that the risk to road users was ‘intolerable'”, Jim reported.

“Imagine the nightmare the absurd bike lane on Moore Park Road will create once the new Sydney Football Stadium opens next year.

“The headaches they cause far outweigh the benefits.”

Transport NSW and the City of Sydney council have claimed they want feedback from the community.

“Well here’s your chance to give it to them!” Jim challenged listeners.

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Gumnut Gardens Early Learning Centre is already suffering the consequences of the Moore Park bike lane.

Educator Liesel told Jim until today, she had no idea the bike lanes trial had been extended for the next two years, and there was no consultation done prior to implementing them.

“We had absolutely no safe place to park for parents dropping off their children.

“It really makes us only available to parents who can walk here.”

Sydney councillor and Lord Mayoral candidate Dr Kerryn Phelps told Jim “these are the sorts of projects that should not be done by stealth”.

“It’s just sneaky.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interviews

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
