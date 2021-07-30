2GB
NHS paramedic’s powerful plea from across the pond goes viral

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
An Australian expat paramedic has taken to social media, confronting her family and friends with the reality of COVID in the UK. 

In the viral post Jemima Hutchinson, daughter of MIX FM breakfast host Caroline Hutchinson, pleads with Aussies to get vaccinated after witnessing firsthand how bad the pandemic can get.

She herself contracted COVID, as did a middle-aged colleague with no medical history, who died.

“The questioning of Covid and the vaccine makes me so, so upset,” she writes.

“You haven’t seen the effects of this virus and I promise, you really don’t want to.”

Read the full post below (click to enlarge):

 

