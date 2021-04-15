Newtown Jets to farewell NRL giant at homecoming game

The Newtown Jets are farewelling NRL legend Tommy Raudonikis in their first game played at Henson Park since 2019.

“It’s certainly taken a life of its own,” Newtown Jets CEO Stuart McCarthy told Mark Levy.

“We’re thanking an absolute rugby league and Newtown legend: the indomitable Tommy Raudonikis.”

Mr McCarthy promised pies, sausage rolls and steak sandwiches to keep The Big Marn happy ahead of The Continuous Call Team are set to broadcast from the scene on the day.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images & Brendon Thorne/Getty Images