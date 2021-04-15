2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Newtown Jets to farewell NRL giant at homecoming game

42 mins ago
Mark Levy
Henson Parknewtown jetsStuart McCarthyTommy Raudonikis
Article image for Newtown Jets to farewell NRL giant at homecoming game

The Newtown Jets are farewelling NRL legend Tommy Raudonikis in their first game played at Henson Park since 2019. 

“It’s certainly taken a life of its own,” Newtown Jets CEO Stuart McCarthy told Mark Levy.

“We’re thanking an absolute rugby league and Newtown legend: the indomitable Tommy Raudonikis.”

Mr McCarthy promised pies, sausage rolls and steak sandwiches to keep The Big Marn happy ahead of The Continuous Call Team are set to broadcast from the scene on the day.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images & Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Mark Levy
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873