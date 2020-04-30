Newmarch nursing home family member calls for ‘fluid’ end-of-life plans

The coronavirus-striken Newmarch House aged care facility is facing a push from family members to evacuate sick residents to hospital.

56 cases have been identified at the facility – 22 staff and 34 residents – and 12 residents have died.

Anthony Bowe’s 76-year-old mother Patricia is one of the residents diagnosed with the virus, and he has slammed a lack of communication from the Anglicare nursing home.

He told Ray Hadley he wasn’t notified of changes in his mum’s condition, such as when she was placed on oxygen: a treatment he claims has since been discovered to be “counterproductive”.

“I’ve had no contact from any doctor to do with mum’s treatment.

“I’ve had no involvement in the treatment plan the whole way along.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said developing a care plan is “a matter primarily for the patient, but also their loved ones”.

Mr Bowe said his mother’s original end-of-life plan is no longer fit for purpose.

“I wanted a conversation. I wanted a doctor to go through my options.

“If the doctors’ data and their reaction is fluid, then our reaction to the end-of-life plan … should be fluid as well.

“It’s a whole different set of circumstances!”

Image: Getty