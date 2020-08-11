2GB
Newcastle Knights ‘building momentum’ as Premiership progresses

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Mitch BarnettNEWCASTLE KNIGHTSPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

The Newcastle Knights are celebrating a landslide 44 to 4 win against the Wests Tigers at the weekend.

Knights forward Mitch Barnett told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen the team learned from their Round 12 defeat to the Melbourne Storm, and hope to continue improving.

“We’re just building now, we just need to take some momentum into the back end of the year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
