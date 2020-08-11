Newcastle Knights ‘building momentum’ as Premiership progresses

The Newcastle Knights are celebrating a landslide 44 to 4 win against the Wests Tigers at the weekend.

Knights forward Mitch Barnett told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen the team learned from their Round 12 defeat to the Melbourne Storm, and hope to continue improving.

“We’re just building now, we just need to take some momentum into the back end of the year.”

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website