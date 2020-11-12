New year to bring a creative ‘shot in the arm’ for Sydney

Local artists and performers, grounded due to border closures, will take centre stage in January’s COVID-safe Sydney Festival lineup.

Organisers have gone to great lengths to create a safe experience while maintaining the “ingenuity” of the festival, scattering dancers throughout Parramatta Park and building a tennis court in the middle of Town Hall.

2021 will mark Sydney Festival Director Wesley Enoch’s fifth and final year in the role, and he told Deborah Knight he intends to “make sure the city gets a shot in the arm” through the event.

“[There’s] a great sense of opportunism, optimism, about making things when things are tough.

“We just can’t be stopped.”

Sydney Festival 2021 will run from January 6 – 26. Click HERE for event details.

