NSW COVID-19 cases surge: SA closes, PM tough on travel

South Australia has all but closed its borders, ordering everyone entering the state to self-isolate for 14 days.

The measure starts from 4pm on Tuesday, Premier Steven Marshall announced on Sunday.

SA joins Tasmania and the Northern Territory to adopt such a measure.

That news came as NSW announced it is up to 533 cases.

Several of the 97 new cases in NSW over the past 24 hours have come from backpackers in the Bondi area.

Bondi beach was shut down on Saturday after an extraordinary amount of people flocked within close proximity of each other on Friday.

Also today:

Scott Morrison urged Australians to cancel “all non-essential travel”

The national cabinet will meet Sunday night, where it’s believed Victoria and NSW will push to have schools closed

Meanwhile, Victoria announced 67 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 emerged in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number to 296 in the state.

(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)