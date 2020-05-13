New technology could be key in slowing COVID-19

As the world tries to adjust to a life of living with COVID-19, industries must find ways to combat the disease and help society adjust back to normalcy. A common way of fighting COVID-19 has been to check the temperature of the clientele before they enter a building, as a sign to see if they may have Coronavirus.

Advent Security Services are installers of technology that can accurately detect your body temperature. PJ Benney, CEO of Advent Security, joined John Stanley to explain how the technology works and how it will help with halting the spread of COVID-19.

Download this podcast here