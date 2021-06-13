2GB
131 873

New rubbish bin in NSW to get people to change their habits

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Danny SaidRandwick
A new bin will be introduced in NSW to dramatically boost recycling rates and reduce landfill.

A separate green bin for food and garden organics will be introduced to remove food scraps from the red landfill bin.

Randwick City Council has been using separate food waste bins since March.

Mayor Danny Said told Ben Fordham the system has been working better than anticipated.

“It’s a lot of trying to get people to change.”

Ben Fordham
LocalNews
