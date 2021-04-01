New round of tickets released for Broadway hit Hamilton

Sydneysiders can nab some extra seats to Hamilton, with a new round of tickets on sale through to November.

The Sydney Lyric Theatre is the only place in the world currently showing a production of Hamilton.

Stars such as Keith Urban, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Gladys Berejiklian have already taken their seats at the musical.

Hamilton Producer Michael Cassel told Ben Fordham the first show was a “momentous occasion”.

“It’s been really wonderful … the embrace of Sydneysiders and, indeed, of Australia.”

Image: Getty/Don Arnold