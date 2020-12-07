2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New quarantine protocols introduced after airport bungle

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19hotel quarantineMick FullerNSW PoliceSYDNEY AIRPORT
Article image for New quarantine protocols introduced after airport bungle

NSW Police have taken responsibility for a major quarantine bungle and introduced new measures to avoid future mistakes.

A German mother and her teenage son breached quarantine protocols when a young police officer, his second day on the job, allowed them to bypass the usual process at Sydney airport, incorrectly assuming they had exemptions.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Jim Wilson that procedures are now being changed after the German dual nationals were allowed to fly to Melbourne instead of going straight into hotel quarantine.

“It was a mistake and unfortunately at the moment even small mistakes can have serious consequences.

“We have put an additional step in place for those who are on travelling … but I can’t promise we won’t make mistakes, but my job is also to make sure we minimise opportunities.

“Anyone who says they have an exemption, they will be taken to a holding area; we will essentially triple check … in terms of making sure the paper work all lines up.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full audio

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsNSWTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873