New quarantine protocols introduced after airport bungle

NSW Police have taken responsibility for a major quarantine bungle and introduced new measures to avoid future mistakes.

A German mother and her teenage son breached quarantine protocols when a young police officer, his second day on the job, allowed them to bypass the usual process at Sydney airport, incorrectly assuming they had exemptions.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Jim Wilson that procedures are now being changed after the German dual nationals were allowed to fly to Melbourne instead of going straight into hotel quarantine.

“It was a mistake and unfortunately at the moment even small mistakes can have serious consequences.

“We have put an additional step in place for those who are on travelling … but I can’t promise we won’t make mistakes, but my job is also to make sure we minimise opportunities.

“Anyone who says they have an exemption, they will be taken to a holding area; we will essentially triple check … in terms of making sure the paper work all lines up.”

