New public transport limits imposed from July 1

The number of passengers allowed on public transport will almost double from July 1 as NSW eases restrictions further.

People are still being encouraged to travel outside of peak hours.

Green dots will indicate where people can sit or stand on public transport.

From next month 23 people will be allowed on a bus, 68 on a train, 40 on a light rail carriage and 65 on a metro carriage.

“This is about people following the green dots,” Transport Minister Andrew Constance said.

“This will give us a capacity of up to 1.3 million people particularly if people retime their day.”

Previously, the NSW government had limited the number of people on buses to 12 and train carriages to 32 in order to adhere to physical distancing.

Image: Getty