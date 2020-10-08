New North Sydney locations put on alert as cluster grows

More venues in North Sydney have been added to the list of casual contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

New COVID-19 cases have been identified today, and will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Anyone who attended the following locations must monitor for symptoms:

Surf Dive n Ski in Castle Towers Shopping Centre, Castle Hill (Monday October 5 12pm – 5pm)

Chemist Warehouse Cnr Bridge Street & Rawson St, Epping (Tuesday October 6 10:30am -11am)

The outdoor pool at Macquarie University Sports and Aquatic Centre in North Ryde (Wednesday October 7 5:30am – 10:30am)

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told Jim Wilson all Sydneysiders are urged to regularly check the NSW Health website.

“We will be issuing further advice as the interviews with cases continue and we get more detailed information.”

Image: Nine News