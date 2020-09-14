New COVID-19 restrictions see police crack down on private gatherings

The NSW government has announced a change to the Public Health Order around private gatherings which will see all attendees fined if limits are exceeded.

Previously, only the organiser of a gathering was liable to receive a fine if the allowed 20-person limit was exceeded.

The new changes mean every person in attendance will now be held individually responsible for the breach and risk receiving a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice.

The amendments came into effect at midnight, Monday 14 September, ahead of an expected increase in private gatherings as Christmas and summer holidays approach.

Operation Corona Virus Commander, Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell, told Jim Wilson the new rules will “take away the incentive” for people to throw a big party and have everyone put in for the one fine.

Assistant Commissioner Crandell stressed that people can’t afford to get complacent during the warmer months.

“I know the warmer weather comes out and everybody thinks we’re back to normal.

“But, we don’t really see an end in sight at this point … we just need to maintain consistency and guard against complacency.”

Image: Getty