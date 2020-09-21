‘Never seen anything like it’: Gerry Harvey stunned by surging sales
Are Australians spending their way out of recession?
Sales at Harvey Norman for July 1 through to September 17 were up 30.6 per cent year on year, while pre-tax profits for July to August surged a whopping 185 per cent.
“I’ve been in retail for 60 years now and I’ve never, ever seen anything like this,” an upbeat Harvey Norman founder Gerry Harvey tells Brooke Corte.
“April was good, May, June, very good, I wonder how long this will last, then it’s still going strong in July, August and September.
