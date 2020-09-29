‘Never been stronger’: Police chief reflects on a huge year for the force

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has reflected on a “huge year” for the police force in light of National Police Remembrance Day.

Speaking to Jim Wilson, he urged the community to continue to work with police heading into the summer months, acknowledging some people were “struggling” with restrictions.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be the Commissioner during the peak of COVID: we didn’t have one officer contract COVID in the workplace, our sick report is the lowest it’s ever been,” he said.

“Summer will be the next challenge for us, Jim, in relation to how … we balance the health orders and people’s civil liberties.

“I would just ask people [to] continue to work with police, continue to work with health and … the chief medical officer and premier as we go forward into the challenging summer months.

“All in all, the police force has never been stronger. I couldn’t be prouder.”

