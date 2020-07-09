Netball to be modified due to transmission risk

Community netball is causing a headache for health officials in NSW as courts struggle to adhere to the outdoor gathering limits.

The state government has implemented a 500 person cap on the number of people who can use outdoor sport and recreation facilities at once.

Acting NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee told Ray Hadley most sports have been able to adhere easily to that limit, but netball is an “interesting case”.

“You have 20, 30, even maybe 40 courts all together, and people can commingle in an uncontrolled situation.”

Mr Lee said the head of netball and the Health Minister are in discussions to find a solution.

“[We’re] looking at how netball can modify their sport to maintain that 500 cap, so they can get going in a week or so’s time.”

Image: Getty