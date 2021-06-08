Two MPs join forces to take back Port of Darwin

Nationals MP George Christensen and Bob Katter have banded together in parliament to reclaim the Port of Darwin.

Mr Christensen launched a petition to take back the Port of Darwin, which is currently leased out to Chinese investors.

He told Ben Fordham Mr Katter’s motion calls for the government to force the immediate sale of the port.

“It’s a bit unusual for a government MP to sign up something that Bob Katter’s put up, but his motion makes sense mate.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency/Sam Mooy