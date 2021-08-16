2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nationals MP condemns Matt Canavan’s ‘offensive’ Taliban tweet

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AfghanistanDarren Chester
Article image for Nationals MP condemns Matt Canavan’s ‘offensive’ Taliban tweet

Former veterans’ affairs minister Darren Chester has slammed Matt Canavan’s insensitive tweet in relation to the fall of the Afghan government.

The Taliban have taken control of the Presidential Palace in Kabul and the Afghan president has fled to another country.

Queensland Coalition Senator Matt Canavan tweeted, “Does anyone know if the Taliban will sign up to net zero?”

Mr Chester told Deborah Knight he’s personally expressed his displeasure.

“I think that tweet was offensive, disrespectful and I thought it was totally lacking in compassion.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: File image

Deborah Knight
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873