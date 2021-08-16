Nationals MP condemns Matt Canavan’s ‘offensive’ Taliban tweet

Former veterans’ affairs minister Darren Chester has slammed Matt Canavan’s insensitive tweet in relation to the fall of the Afghan government.

The Taliban have taken control of the Presidential Palace in Kabul and the Afghan president has fled to another country.

Queensland Coalition Senator Matt Canavan tweeted, “Does anyone know if the Taliban will sign up to net zero?”

Mr Chester told Deborah Knight he’s personally expressed his displeasure.

“I think that tweet was offensive, disrespectful and I thought it was totally lacking in compassion.”

