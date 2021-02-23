Nationals leader weighs in on Craig Kelly joining the ranks

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro hasn’t ruled out welcoming controversial MP Craig Kelly to the party after he resigned from the Liberals.

Mr Kelly has said he will sit on the crossbench, but a number of National MPs have expressed interest in having him join the ranks.

Mr Barilaro told Deborah Knight a lot of things would have to happen before he could join.

“The idea that the Nationals hold the seat of Hughes, I’m not sure if that’s a long term prospect but again we’ll leave it up to the party.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview