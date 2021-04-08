2GB
Nationals ‘in a bit of trouble’ in fight to win over Upper Hunter

5 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
By-ElectionJoel Fitzgibbon
Article image for Nationals ‘in a bit of trouble’ in fight to win over Upper Hunter

Joel Fitzgibbon says coal should not be the focus of the upcoming Upper Hunter by-election as the Nationals fight to retain the seat.

The NSW Nationals have pre-selected construction manager David Layzell as their candidate for the Upper Hunter by-election following the resignation of Michael Johnsen.

Federal Member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon told Joe Hildebrand the Nationals are “in a bit of trouble”.

“No one likes a by-election and they’ve done so in pretty controversial circumstances.

“Coal mining should be in a sense pushed aside as the primary issue given that we all solidly support it.

“We should start talking about health, education and the infrastructure we need to further grow.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
NewsNSWPolitics
