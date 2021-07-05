National Cabinet criticised for moving too slow on aged care vaccination

National Cabinet is being criticised for being too slow to act on mandatory COVID vaccines for aged care workers.

It’s been revealed two-thirds of staff at SummitCare Baulkham Hills – where five residents have tested positive to COVID-19 – aren’t vaccinated.

Under recent changes, nursing home staff are now required to have at least one vaccine dose by September.

National Seniors CEO Professor John McCallum told Deborah Knight that decision should have been made sooner.

