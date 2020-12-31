National anthem officially changed for Indigenous inclusion

Governor-General David Hurley has approved a change to one line of Australia’s national anthem.

The second line of Advance Australia Fair has been altered from “we are young and free” to “we are one and free” to recognise Indigenous Australians’ thousands of years of history pre-colonisation.

Indigenous leader Warren Mundine supported the change, but told John Stanley further changes aren’t necessary when there are far bigger problems facing Indigenous people.

“There are some people that you’re never going to make happy.

“I think we should ignore the tiny minority who keep on whinging about things, and actually come together and work together.

“I just love the idea that we are … one, strong nation.”

