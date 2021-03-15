Nancye Hayes surprises herself with ‘quite foreign’ project

Australian actress Nancye Hayes will grace the stage of her namesake theatre in a new musical.

Hayes Theatre Company will premiere ‘Half Time’, the true story of ten seniors who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team.

Ms Hayes told Deborah Knight learning hip hop is “quite foreign” to her classical background.

“I must say, I never thought at my age I’d be doing hip hop.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview