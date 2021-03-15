2GB
Name of Sydney’s new airport city revealed

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Stuart Ayres
Article image for Name of Sydney’s new airport city revealed

The new city at Western Sydney International Airport will be named ‘Bradfield’ in honour of the engineer who helped shape Sydney.

The name was settled upon in recognition of John Bradfield who designed and oversaw the construction of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres told Ray Hadley community consultation helped shape the name.

“This will add great value to places like Penrith, Liverpool and Campbelltown.”

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
