‘Name and shame them!’: Ray Hadley blasts northern beaches ‘dopes’

Ray Hadley has slammed northern beaches residents flouting COVID-19 rules as the state tries to control another outbreak.

An Avalon couple allegedly ignored isolation directives after undertaking a COVID-19 test which they later tested positive to.

The news caused outrage within the community as the northern beaches was plunged into lockdown.

Ray Hadley has called in and told Mark Levy all those who helped spread the virus through deliberate rule flouting should be held accountable.

“They’re brain dead and if Brad Hazzard had a bit of bottle he’d name and shame them today!

“Put their photos on the front page of the paper!

“You are dopes!”

