Multimillionaire Malcolm Turnbull ‘taking the mickey’ out of taxpayers

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Malcolm Turnbull
Article image for Multimillionaire Malcolm Turnbull ‘taking the mickey’ out of taxpayers

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s “gravy train” on the taxpayers’ dime has been revealed, and Jim Wilson is calling for a review.

The Daily Telegraph published details of the parliamentary expenses charged by former PMs, of which Mr Turnbull spent the most – $394,703 in the last 12 months.

“This bloke was worth over $200 million back in 2015,” Jim pointed out.

“This is taking the mickey – Malcolm Turnbull needs to start reading the room.”

Press PLAY to hear Jim’s comments in full

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
