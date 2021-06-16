Multimillionaire Malcolm Turnbull ‘taking the mickey’ out of taxpayers

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s “gravy train” on the taxpayers’ dime has been revealed, and Jim Wilson is calling for a review.

The Daily Telegraph published details of the parliamentary expenses charged by former PMs, of which Mr Turnbull spent the most – $394,703 in the last 12 months.

“This bloke was worth over $200 million back in 2015,” Jim pointed out.

“This is taking the mickey – Malcolm Turnbull needs to start reading the room.”

