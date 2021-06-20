2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MPs step up fight against Chinese ownership of Aussie ports

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Eric Abetz
Article image for MPs step up fight against Chinese ownership of Aussie ports

MPs are banding together in order to protect Australians amid China’s hold on the Port of Newcastle.

Concerns have been raised about the Chinese ownership of the Port of Darwin and Port of Newcastle.

15 Coalition MPs have written to the Prime Minister and the Treasurer, demanding tougher regulation to protect Aussie coal exporters from fee hikes.

Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz told Ben Fordham there’s indeed talk of more fee hikes.

“We need to protect our coal exporters.

“Within the communist dictatorship, civil companies are subject to the dictates of the regime.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873