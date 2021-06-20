MPs step up fight against Chinese ownership of Aussie ports

MPs are banding together in order to protect Australians amid China’s hold on the Port of Newcastle.

Concerns have been raised about the Chinese ownership of the Port of Darwin and Port of Newcastle.

15 Coalition MPs have written to the Prime Minister and the Treasurer, demanding tougher regulation to protect Aussie coal exporters from fee hikes.

Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz told Ben Fordham there’s indeed talk of more fee hikes.

“We need to protect our coal exporters.

“Within the communist dictatorship, civil companies are subject to the dictates of the regime.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer