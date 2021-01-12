2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MPs seek transparency from social media sites in wake of Trump deplatforming

44 seconds ago
Luke Grant
Donald TrumpKaren AndrewsSocial MediaTwitter
Article image for MPs seek transparency from social media sites in wake of Trump deplatforming

Federal Technology Minister Karen Andrews has called on social media companies to provide more transparency over their decision-making process amidst MPs forming a group to reign in social media sites deplatforming users. 

Ms Andrews told Luke Grant she felt a conversation about the appropriate level of transparency is necessary in the wake of President Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter.

“What is the threshold and what is the level of subjectivity of these platforms?

“The President actually fed Twitter for a very long period of time and it really is toward the end of his presidency that they’ve taken action against him.”

But Ms Andrews said currently there is “nothing that would stop a private corporation taking action” to choose what appears on its platforms.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
AustraliaLifestyleNewsPoliticsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873