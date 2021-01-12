MPs seek transparency from social media sites in wake of Trump deplatforming

Federal Technology Minister Karen Andrews has called on social media companies to provide more transparency over their decision-making process amidst MPs forming a group to reign in social media sites deplatforming users.

Ms Andrews told Luke Grant she felt a conversation about the appropriate level of transparency is necessary in the wake of President Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter.

“What is the threshold and what is the level of subjectivity of these platforms?

“The President actually fed Twitter for a very long period of time and it really is toward the end of his presidency that they’ve taken action against him.”

But Ms Andrews said currently there is “nothing that would stop a private corporation taking action” to choose what appears on its platforms.

