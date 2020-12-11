2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MPs go head-to-head over Australia’s next move with China

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorChinaJoel FitzgibbonQuestion TimeTrade
Article image for MPs go head-to-head over Australia’s next move with China

As trade tensions with China continue to escalate, politicians are spruiking their solutions to the international war of words.

Deborah Knight pointed out to Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon attempts at diplomacy while defending Australian values are failing.

She asked the parliamentarians asking what more can be done.

 

Mr Taylor defended the status quo, getting into an “arm wrestle” with Mr Fitzgibbon who argued there are ways to avoid offending our biggest trading partner.

“The definition of madness is to continue to do the same thing and expect a different result.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873