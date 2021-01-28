2GB
MPs confronted as Sydneysiders vent their toll road frustrations

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsMatt KeanROADSTolls
Article image for MPs confronted as Sydneysiders vent their toll road frustrations

NSW MPs from both sides of the aisle have been confronted by Sydneysiders upset by increased tolls.

Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean told Jim Wilson the government are addressing the rising cost of living by offsetting tolls with free rego and the M5 cashback scheme.

He insisted the tolls are necessary to maintain infrastructure investment.

“Remember what life was like under Labor? You didn’t have any tolls because you didn’t have any roads.”

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns hit back, accusing the government of “ripping off Western Sydney families”.

“The tolls increase four per cent a year … every year, which is nearly double the rate of inflation!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPolitics
