  • MP ‘worried’ for accidental rule-breakers..

MP ‘worried’ for accidental rule-breakers caught up in south-west Sydney crackdown

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for MP ‘worried’ for accidental rule-breakers caught up in south-west Sydney crackdown

NSW Police will launch a high-visibility operation in south-west Sydney cracking down on compliance with stay-at-home orders.

100 extra officers will hit the streets in in Fairfield, Liverpool and Bankstown from 7am tomorrow.

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib told Jim Wilson communities in the south-west need the restrictions clarified, with most doing the wrong thing inadvertently.

“I’m a little bit worried about them.

“I’ve argued this both publicly and privately … that the most important thing that we’ve got to do is we’ve got educate people.

“Let’s make it really clear what isolation means, what ‘essential services’ means.”

Press PLAY below to hear his concerns in full

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon told Jim officers have been asked to make their presence known in high-risk places.

“We’re still finding a large number of people who won’t comply with the health orders, and where that’s the case we’ll enforce them.

“We won’t be going from door-to-door, but that’s always a possibility if we have a report.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the crackdown will be enforced

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
