MP turns back on his government to ‘strike balance’ in ferry feud

A NSW Liberal MP is fighting his own government to retain regular operation at least two of the historic Manly Freshwater ferries.

Member for Manly James Griffin told Jim Wilson he welcomes the efficiency of the new Emerald class ferries for commuters, “but what they lack is heritage”.

“I’m not a minister, I don’t have a fancy car, nothing like that. Rain, hail or shine, I’m on the boat with my constituents.

“I think it’s about striking the balance. I’m encouraging the government to shift their view.”

