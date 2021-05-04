2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MP suggests government ‘force’ Chinese investors out of Port of Darwin

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
George ChristensenPort of Darwin
Article image for MP suggests government ‘force’ Chinese investors out of Port of Darwin

Federal Liberal National Party MP George Christensen says the government can take back an Australian port without the use of taxpayer money.

Mr Christensen has launched a petition to take back the Port of Darwin, which is currently leased out to Chinese investors.

He told Ben Fordham the move doesn’t have to cost a cent.

“I think the government would be within its rights to force the leasee to actually divest of the asset.

“That way no taxpayer money would have to change hands.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873