MP suggests government ‘force’ Chinese investors out of Port of Darwin

Federal Liberal National Party MP George Christensen says the government can take back an Australian port without the use of taxpayer money.

Mr Christensen has launched a petition to take back the Port of Darwin, which is currently leased out to Chinese investors.

He told Ben Fordham the move doesn’t have to cost a cent.

“I think the government would be within its rights to force the leasee to actually divest of the asset.

“That way no taxpayer money would have to change hands.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty