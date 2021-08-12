MP rails against own government’s ‘legal loophole’ endangering South Coast

South Coast MP Shelley Hancock is calling for changes to the law to prevent holiday home owners from leaving Greater Sydney.

She told Jim Wilson her constituents fear the spread of COVID to their region is “almost inevitable”.

People travelling to their coastal holiday homes aren’t heeding Sydney’s restrictions while outside their usual area, she says.

“The legal loophole has to be fixed.

“People want to get out of the city; they’re locked in an apartment, they want to get to the beach house.

“That really shouldn’t happen.”

