2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MP rails against own government’s ‘legal loophole’ endangering South Coast

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
coronavirus restrictionsRegional NSWShelley HancockSouth Coast
Article image for MP rails against own government’s ‘legal loophole’ endangering South Coast

South Coast MP Shelley Hancock is calling for changes to the law to prevent holiday home owners from leaving Greater Sydney.

She told Jim Wilson her constituents fear the spread of COVID to their region is “almost inevitable”.

People travelling to their coastal holiday homes aren’t heeding Sydney’s restrictions while outside their usual area, she says.

“The legal loophole has to be fixed.

“People want to get out of the city; they’re locked in an apartment, they want to get to the beach house.

“That really shouldn’t happen.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
HealthLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873