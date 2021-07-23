MP pre-empts fiery National Cabinet after ‘panicked’ Premier’s vaccine demand
Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon has pre-empted a fiery National Cabinet meeting, after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s demands for a “refocus” to the country’s vaccine rollout.
Ms Berejiklian described the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in NSW as a “national emergency” today as daily cases soared to 136, and appealed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to funnel more Pfizer vaccines into Sydney.
Mr Fitzgibbon suggested the move was a frantic diversion from the Premier, who is due to meet with other state leaders and Mr Morrison today.
“Gee that was a terrifying press conference we watched from the NSW Premier just now, wasn’t it?” he told Deborah Knight.
“She looks panicked. Her pronouncements were, I think, deliberately vague.
“I just don’t believe she knows what to do next: she’s allowed this thing to get away from her and now of course she’s trying to push the blame back to Scott Morrison.
“Gee I’d love to be a fly on the wall in National Cabinet this afternoon.”
Image: Getty