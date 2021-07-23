2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MP pre-empts fiery National Cabinet after ‘panicked’ Premier’s vaccine demand

36 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Angus Taylorcovid-19Gladys BerejikianJoel FitzgibbonNational CabinetVACCINATIONS
Article image for MP pre-empts fiery National Cabinet after ‘panicked’ Premier’s vaccine demand

Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon has pre-empted a fiery National Cabinet meeting, after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s demands for a “refocus” to the country’s vaccine rollout.

Ms Berejiklian described the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in NSW as a “national emergency” today as daily cases soared to 136, and appealed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to funnel more Pfizer vaccines into Sydney.

Mr Fitzgibbon suggested the move was a frantic diversion from the Premier, who is due to meet with other state leaders and Mr Morrison today.

“Gee that was a terrifying press conference we watched from the NSW Premier just now, wasn’t it?” he told Deborah Knight.

“She looks panicked. Her pronouncements were, I think, deliberately vague.

“I just don’t believe she knows what to do next: she’s allowed this thing to get away from her and now of course she’s trying to push the blame back to Scott Morrison.

“Gee I’d love to be a fly on the wall in National Cabinet this afternoon.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873