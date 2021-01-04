MP hails ‘pragmatic’ approach to NSW restrictions

Federal Member for Wentworth Dave Sharma has thrown support behind the state government’s introduction of mandatory masks.

From today, face masks will be compulsory in indoor settings throughout Greater Sydney.

“I don’t think New South Wales jumped to that,” Mr Sharma told Luke Grant.

“Obviously we’d rather not, I think, but everyone accepts in times like this you need to do your bit to contribute to public safety and public health.

“That’s the sort of pragmatic attitude we should have.”

