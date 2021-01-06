MP concerned Victorians’ human rights violated by ‘crazy’ border closure

Victoria’s hard border has stranded holidaymakers in NSW.

NSW Transport Minister and Bega MP Andrew Constance told Chris Smith banning Victorians from returning raises human rights concerns.

“From a local member’s perspective, I think it’s crazy to have the border closed.

“It’s easier to get back into Victoria at the moment from the UK than it is from the South Coast of NSW!

“Don’t deny people their ability to go back to their own homes. It’s Australia for goodness’ sake.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News