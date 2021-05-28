MP claims ‘political agendas’ at play in vaccine rollout’s mixed messaging

Federal MP Angus Taylor is unyielding over suggestions mixed messaging by the government has de-escalated the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Mr Taylor avoided conceding Victoria’s current outbreak is the result of low vaccination rates, arguing uptake of the jab is on par with international standards.

However, he said those eligible to receive the vaccine should come forward as soon as possible.

“We’ve had confusing messaging though, Angus,” Deborah pressed.

“We’ve had the Prime Minister and Greg Hunt saying it’s not a race, that people could wait if they wanted to.”

But Mr Taylor said other parties were responsible for conflicting messages.

“Well, mostly it’s people with a political agenda that have tried to confuse things, Deb.”

