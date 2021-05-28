2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MP claims ‘political agendas’ at play in vaccine rollout’s mixed messaging

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus Taylorcovid-19vaccine rollout
Article image for MP claims ‘political agendas’ at play in vaccine rollout’s mixed messaging

Federal MP Angus Taylor is unyielding over suggestions mixed messaging by the government has de-escalated the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 

Mr Taylor avoided conceding Victoria’s current outbreak is the result of low vaccination rates, arguing uptake of the jab is on par with international standards.

However, he said those eligible to receive the vaccine should come forward as soon as possible.

“We’ve had confusing messaging though, Angus,” Deborah pressed.

“We’ve had the Prime Minister and Greg Hunt saying it’s not a race, that people could wait if they wanted to.”

But Mr Taylor said other parties were responsible for conflicting messages.

“Well, mostly it’s people with a political agenda that have tried to confuse things, Deb.”

Press PLAY below to hear Angus Taylor’s adamant defence 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873