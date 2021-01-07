2GB
MP apologises for Service NSW app fault, promises written review

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
Service NSWVictor Dominello
Article image for MP apologises for Service NSW app fault, promises written review

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello has “unreservedly apologised” for the Service NSW app outage that occurred for two hours earlier today. 

The outage prevented many patrons from signing in and out of venues across the state.

While the issue has now been solved, Mr Dominello said the outage was “not good enough”.

“There will be a written branch review of what took place, why it took place, and we’ll get to the bottom of it.

“We need to do better and we will.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Service NSW 

Luke Grant
NewsNSW
